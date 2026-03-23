Medicenna Therapeutics (TSE:MDNA) Hits New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

Shares of Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (TSE:MDNA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.67 and last traded at C$0.67, with a volume of 113007 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.70.

Medicenna Therapeutics Stock Down 5.7%

The company has a market capitalization of C$55.06 million, a P/E ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 4.65 and a current ratio of 2.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.86 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.06.

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Medicenna Therapeutics (TSE:MDNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 13th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. Medicenna Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 103.51% and a negative net margin of 533,640.00%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Medicenna Therapeutics Company Profile

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp is a Canada based immuno-oncology company. Its principal business activity is the development and commercialization of Empowered Cytokines and Superkines for the treatment of cancer. The company is engaged in developing Interleukin-4 Empowered Cytokines that specifically target the Interleukin-4 Receptor which is over-expressed by 20 different cancers, cancer stem cells and immunosuppressive cells of the tumor microenvironment. The have the potential to purge the tumor and un-blind the immune system to cancer thereby altering the treatment paradigm for a large majority of cancer patients.

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