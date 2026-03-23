Marui Group (OTCMKTS:MAURY) Shares Down 8.6% – Time to Sell?

Marui Group Co. (OTCMKTS:MAURY – Get Free Report) shares dropped 8.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as $34.61 and last traded at $34.61. Approximately 258 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 959 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.87.

Marui Group Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.96 and a 200-day moving average of $39.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.21. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 0.06.

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Marui Group (OTCMKTS:MAURY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $444.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.36 million. Marui Group had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 10.68%.Marui Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.013-2.013 EPS.

About Marui Group

Marui Group Co, Ltd. operates a diversified business combining retail and financial services in Japan. Its retail segment manages department stores under the Marui and OIOI brand names, offering apparel, accessories and lifestyle goods. Through a network of urban storefronts in locations such as Tokyo, Osaka and Nagoya, alongside an expanding e-commerce platform, Marui Group targets a youthful demographic with trend-focused merchandise and seasonal collaborations.

The company’s financial services arm is centered on the Epos Card, a credit card and loyalty program that provides point-based rewards, installment payment options and special member benefits.

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