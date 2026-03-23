Marshall Financial Group LLC Takes Position in Lumentum Holdings Inc. $LITE

Marshall Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,379 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,351,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Lumentum by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 784 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Lumentum by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 15,559 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,532,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 11.2% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 920 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Lumentum by 27.0% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 452 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 94.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on LITE. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Lumentum from $215.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Lumentum to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. TD Cowen started coverage on Lumentum in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $675.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Lumentum to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Northland Securities set a $350.00 price target on Lumentum in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $575.06.

Insider Transactions at Lumentum

In other Lumentum news, insider Vincent Retort sold 45,026 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.32, for a total transaction of $26,624,774.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 102,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,583,690.60. This represents a 30.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Yuen Wupen sold 3,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $538.00, for a total value of $1,698,466.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 88,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,580,182. This represents a 3.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 65,775 shares of company stock worth $38,851,343 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Stock Performance

Shares of LITE stock opened at $706.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $50.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 216.67 and a beta of 1.38. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.65 and a 52 week high of $787.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $542.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $351.47.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.26. Lumentum had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The firm had revenue of $665.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 65.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Lumentum has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.150-2.350 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Key Stories Impacting Lumentum

Here are the key news stories impacting Lumentum this week:

Positive Sentiment: Bank of America raised its price target sharply (reported as a 29% hike) and framed Lumentum as a key AI‑optics beneficiary, boosting investor confidence in the company’s data‑center connectivity positioning. Article Title

Bank of America raised its price target sharply (reported as a 29% hike) and framed Lumentum as a key AI‑optics beneficiary, boosting investor confidence in the company’s data‑center connectivity positioning. Positive Sentiment: Reports that Lumentum is pursuing an $8 billion annual revenue target and has landed a major OCS contract have fueled bullish sentiment around its optical components backlog and long‑term growth runway. Article Title

Reports that Lumentum is pursuing an $8 billion annual revenue target and has landed a major OCS contract have fueled bullish sentiment around its optical components backlog and long‑term growth runway. Positive Sentiment: Analyst support increased: Rosenblatt issued a Buy rating and Morgan Stanley boosted its price target (to $595), adding further institutional validation for the stock’s outlook. Rosenblatt Buy MS PT Boost

Analyst support increased: Rosenblatt issued a Buy rating and Morgan Stanley boosted its price target (to $595), adding further institutional validation for the stock’s outlook. Positive Sentiment: Industry research highlights Lumentum’s strength in OCS and CPO product lines and an expanding AI‑era backlog — factors that could sustain revenue growth as hyperscalers shift from copper to optical solutions. Article Title

Industry research highlights Lumentum’s strength in OCS and CPO product lines and an expanding AI‑era backlog — factors that could sustain revenue growth as hyperscalers shift from copper to optical solutions. Positive Sentiment: Anticipation of official inclusion in the S&P 500 has driven buying into LITE as index funds and ETFs rebalance, supporting near‑term demand for the shares. Article Title

Anticipation of official inclusion in the S&P 500 has driven buying into LITE as index funds and ETFs rebalance, supporting near‑term demand for the shares. Neutral Sentiment: Technical/flow factors: Some momentum traders cite a “power inflow” trading signal that helped push the stock higher in the short term; this is supportive but may be transient. Article Title

Technical/flow factors: Some momentum traders cite a “power inflow” trading signal that helped push the stock higher in the short term; this is supportive but may be transient. Negative Sentiment: Caution from some analysts: while price action is strong, certain writeups note that recent earnings‑estimate revisions and lofty valuation metrics could limit upside or make the stock vulnerable to a pullback if growth expectations slip. Article Title

About Lumentum

(Free Report)

Lumentum Holdings Inc, headquartered in San Jose, California, is a leading provider of photonic technologies that enable high-speed optical communication networks and advanced industrial applications. The company designs and manufactures a broad range of lasers, optical modules and subsystems tailored to the evolving requirements of telecommunications carriers, cloud data centers and enterprise networking.

Its core product portfolio includes tunable and fixed-wavelength laser transmitters, coherent optical engines, transceivers for long-haul, metro and data center interconnects, as well as test and measurement instruments.

See Also

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