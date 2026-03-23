Marshall Financial Group LLC Makes New Investment in AutoNation, Inc. $AN

Marshall Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of AutoNation in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in AutoNation during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in AutoNation by 355.3% during the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in AutoNation by 37.4% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of AutoNation in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

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AutoNation Trading Down 2.0%

Shares of AN stock opened at $181.07 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 0.89. AutoNation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $148.33 and a 1 year high of $228.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $202.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AutoNation ( NYSE:AN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 6th. The company reported $5.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.91 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $6.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.21 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 31.69% and a net margin of 2.35%.AutoNation’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AutoNation, Inc. will post 18.15 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 16th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of AutoNation from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of AutoNation from $222.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 8th. Stephens raised their price target on AutoNation from $228.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on AutoNation in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.67.

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About AutoNation

(Free Report)

AutoNation, Inc is the largest automotive retailer in the United States, operating a network of franchised new vehicle dealerships, pre-owned vehicle superstores and collision-repair centers. The company offers a comprehensive range of automotive products and services, including the sale of new cars and light trucks from leading manufacturers, certified pre-owned vehicles and a wide selection of used models. In addition to retail vehicle sales, AutoNation provides financing, insurance and extended service contracts through its in-house financial services division, as well as genuine and aftermarket parts, factory-recommended maintenance and collision-repair services.

Headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, AutoNation was founded in 1996 by entrepreneur H.

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