Marshall Financial Group LLC Invests $1.37 Million in Carpenter Technology Corporation $CRS

Marshall Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 4,356 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,371,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Carpenter Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 57.3% in the 4th quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 118 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Carpenter Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CRS shares. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. They issued a “positive” rating and a $470.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Carpenter Technology from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Carpenter Technology from $388.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Carpenter Technology in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Carpenter Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 31st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $385.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP James D. Dee sold 15,800 shares of Carpenter Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.78, for a total value of $6,190,124.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 73,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,889,465.42. This trade represents a 17.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven E. Karol sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.12, for a total value of $1,333,920.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 225,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,897,206.72. This trade represents a 1.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,300 shares of company stock valued at $8,664,044. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Carpenter Technology Trading Down 4.1%

Shares of CRS stock opened at $362.49 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $364.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $317.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 4.25 and a quick ratio of 2.26. Carpenter Technology Corporation has a 1-year low of $138.61 and a 1-year high of $412.31. The firm has a market cap of $18.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.10, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.22.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.13. Carpenter Technology had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The firm had revenue of $728.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. Carpenter Technology’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Carpenter Technology Corporation will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

Carpenter Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 27th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 27th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Carpenter Technology’s payout ratio is currently 9.29%.

Carpenter Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts. It serves to aerospace, defense, medical, transportation, energy, industrial, and consumer markets.

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