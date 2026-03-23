Marshall Financial Group LLC Buys New Holdings in Chart Industries, Inc. $GTLS

Marshall Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 5,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,143,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 4.2% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Chart Industries by 74.5% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Chart Industries by 95.9% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Chart Industries by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on GTLS. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Chart Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Chart Industries in a report on Monday, December 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chart Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $204.10.

Chart Industries Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:GTLS opened at $206.93 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $207.18 and its 200 day moving average is $204.07. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.60 and a 12-month high of $208.24. The stock has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 795.90, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by ($0.97). Chart Industries had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 13.55%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chart Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Chart Industries, Inc (NYSE: GTLS) is a leading global manufacturer of engineered equipment for the storage, distribution and end-use of hydrocarbon and industrial gases. The company specializes in cryogenic systems and components, serving key markets such as energy, chemical processing, industrial gas, food and beverage, and medical gases. Chart’s product portfolio includes large-scale cryogenic storage tanks, vaporizers, heat exchangers and pump systems designed to maintain gases in liquid and gaseous states under extreme conditions.

Founded in 1992 and headquartered in Ball Ground, Georgia, Chart Industries has evolved through targeted acquisitions and organic growth to expand its technological capabilities and geographic reach.

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