Marshall Financial Group LLC Buys 3,173 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. $VRSK

Marshall Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 315.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,173 shares during the quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,241,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,336,366,000 after purchasing an additional 346,525 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Verisk Analytics by 3.1% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,354,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,346,605,000 after purchasing an additional 158,791 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics in the second quarter valued at about $556,192,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 1.6% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,694,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $426,185,000 after purchasing an additional 26,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 6.4% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,493,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $374,547,000 after purchasing an additional 89,193 shares in the last quarter. 90.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Verisk Analytics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VRSK opened at $201.75 on Monday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $164.60 and a fifty-two week high of $322.92. The company has a market cap of $27.83 billion, a PE ratio of 31.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $202.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $221.17.

Verisk Analytics Increases Dividend

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $778.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $773.74 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 29.56% and a return on equity of 357.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. Verisk Analytics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.450-7.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This is a positive change from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.82%.

Verisk Analytics declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 18th that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase up to 10.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Monday, December 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Capital One Financial set a $224.00 target price on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Verisk Analytics from $223.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $237.20.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Verisk Analytics

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Christopher John Perry purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $180.00 per share, with a total value of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 2,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $538,920. This represents a 50.15% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Elizabeth Mann sold 400 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.71, for a total transaction of $81,884.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 20,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,172,808.64. The trade was a 1.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Verisk Analytics, Inc (NASDAQ: VRSK) is a data analytics and decision‑support provider that helps organizations assess and manage risk. The company supplies data, predictive models and software to customers in insurance, reinsurance, financial services, government, energy and other commercial markets. Its offerings are designed to support underwriting, pricing, claims management, catastrophe modeling, fraud detection and regulatory compliance, enabling clients to make more informed operational and strategic decisions.

Verisk’s product portfolio combines large proprietary datasets with analytics platforms and industry‑specific applications.

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