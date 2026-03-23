Marshall Financial Group LLC Acquires Shares of 17,663 Exact Sciences Corporation $EXAS

Marshall Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 17,663 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,794,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in Exact Sciences by 5.0% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,517 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Exact Sciences by 9.2% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,954 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its position in Exact Sciences by 3.7% in the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 4,971 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Exact Sciences by 4.8% in the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,941 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Exact Sciences by 7.2% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,588 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. 88.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Exact Sciences Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of NASDAQ EXAS opened at $104.91 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $20.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.41. Exact Sciences Corporation has a 52 week low of $38.81 and a 52 week high of $104.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.11.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Exact Sciences ( NASDAQ:EXAS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 13th. The medical research company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.29). Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 6.40% and a positive return on equity of 0.53%. The company had revenue of $878.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $860.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Exact Sciences Corporation will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EXAS has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Exact Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Benchmark cut shares of Exact Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 24th. Piper Sandler downgraded Exact Sciences from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Exact Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, Evercore set a $105.00 target price on Exact Sciences and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Twenty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $92.13.

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About Exact Sciences

(Free Report)

Exact Sciences Corporation is a molecular diagnostics company headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin, dedicated to the early detection and prevention of cancer. The company’s flagship product, Cologuard®, is a noninvasive, stool-based DNA screening test for colorectal cancer that was developed in collaboration with the Mayo Clinic. By combining DNA mutation analysis with hemoglobin detection, Cologuard aims to improve screening adherence and identify cancers and precancerous lesions in average-risk adults.

Since its founding in 1995, Exact Sciences has expanded its portfolio through strategic acquisitions and internal research and development.

Further Reading

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