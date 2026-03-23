ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.25.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on MAN. UBS Group set a $35.00 price target on shares of ManpowerGroup in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird set a $50.00 price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Argus upgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ManpowerGroup from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MAN
Institutional Trading of ManpowerGroup
ManpowerGroup Trading Up 1.2%
MAN opened at $26.59 on Monday. ManpowerGroup has a 52 week low of $25.15 and a 52 week high of $59.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.64 and a beta of 0.91.
ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.09. ManpowerGroup had a positive return on equity of 6.81% and a negative net margin of 0.07%.The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that ManpowerGroup will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.
About ManpowerGroup
ManpowerGroup (NYSE: MAN) is a global leader in workforce solutions, offering a broad spectrum of staffing and talent management services. Founded in 1948 and headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, the company has grown from a temporary staffing firm to a diversified provider of workforce consultancy, recruitment, and outsourcing services. ManpowerGroup is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker MAN.
The company’s service offerings are organized into four principal brands.
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