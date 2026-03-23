ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.25.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MAN. UBS Group set a $35.00 price target on shares of ManpowerGroup in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird set a $50.00 price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Argus upgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ManpowerGroup from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th.

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Institutional Trading of ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup Trading Up 1.2%

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ManpowerGroup in the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 12.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 347,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,109,000 after buying an additional 38,710 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 3.2% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 13,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 9.4% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 161,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,325,000 after buying an additional 13,906 shares during the period. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth acquired a new stake in ManpowerGroup in the first quarter valued at approximately $348,000. 98.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MAN opened at $26.59 on Monday. ManpowerGroup has a 52 week low of $25.15 and a 52 week high of $59.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.64 and a beta of 0.91.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.09. ManpowerGroup had a positive return on equity of 6.81% and a negative net margin of 0.07%.The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that ManpowerGroup will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

About ManpowerGroup

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ManpowerGroup (NYSE: MAN) is a global leader in workforce solutions, offering a broad spectrum of staffing and talent management services. Founded in 1948 and headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, the company has grown from a temporary staffing firm to a diversified provider of workforce consultancy, recruitment, and outsourcing services. ManpowerGroup is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker MAN.

The company’s service offerings are organized into four principal brands.

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