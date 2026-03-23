Man Group (LON:EMG) Insider Purchases £14,580 in Stock

Man Group Plc (LON:EMG – Get Free Report) insider Anne Wade purchased 6,000 shares of Man Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 243 per share, with a total value of £14,580.

Man Group Stock Performance

LON:EMG traded down GBX 0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching GBX 241.60. 35,045,879 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,909,510. Man Group Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 150.40 and a 1-year high of GBX 281. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.04. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39, a P/E/G ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 262.21 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 223.12.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EMG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Man Group from GBX 190 to GBX 275 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Man Group from GBX 240 to GBX 280 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 253.50.

Man Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

With a heritage in aiming to deliver attractive performance and tailored client solutions, Man Group is a highly active investment manager, powered by cutting edge investment technology. As a manager of millions of savers’ capital, we have a responsibility as stewards of those investments to create a better, more sustainable future for investors and society. Our quantitative expertise and data-driven culture means we believe Man Group is in a unique position to uncover the opportunities of the future.

Our five investment management businesses leverage our robust infrastructure to provide a diverse range of strategies across investment approaches, styles and asset classes.

We continuously invest in talent, technology and research as we strive to deliver the best results for our clients.

Further Reading

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