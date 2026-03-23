Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Price Target Raised to $58.00

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Free Report) (TSE:MG) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Citigroup from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.96% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Magna International from $48.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Magna International from $49.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Magna International from $57.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Evercore lifted their target price on shares of Magna International from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Finally, Raymond James Financial boosted their price target on Magna International from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.93.

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Magna International Price Performance

Magna International stock traded up $1.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $53.73. 1,039,319 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,980,070. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.03. The company has a market capitalization of $14.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.23 and a beta of 1.42. Magna International has a 12-month low of $30.39 and a 12-month high of $69.94.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Free Report) (TSE:MG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 13th. The company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $10.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.54 billion. Magna International had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 1.99%.The business’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. Magna International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.250-7.250 EPS. Analysts forecast that Magna International will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Magna International

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DGS Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Magna International by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 44,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,351,000 after acquiring an additional 6,884 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury boosted its holdings in Magna International by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 157,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,095,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Magna International by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,090,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,549,000 after purchasing an additional 151,819 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Magna International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Magna International by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

About Magna International

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Magna International Inc is a leading global automotive supplier specializing in the design, engineering, and manufacturing of vehicle systems, assemblies, modules, and components. Headquartered in Aurora, Ontario, the company partners with major original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to develop technologies and solutions that enhance vehicle performance, safety, comfort, and fuel efficiency. Magna’s broad portfolio encompasses body exteriors and structures, powertrain systems, seating and interiors, roof systems, mirror systems, and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).

The company operates more than 350 manufacturing and assembly facilities and over 100 innovation centers across 27 countries, serving customers in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and Africa.

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