Macfarlane Group (LON:MACF) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Shares of Macfarlane Group PLC (LON:MACF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 59.80 and last traded at GBX 62.60, with a volume of 237287 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 62.60.

Macfarlane Group Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 70.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 75.19. The company has a market capitalization of £97.97 million, a PE ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.59.

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Macfarlane Group (LON:MACF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported GBX 3.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Macfarlane Group had a return on equity of 5.20% and a net margin of 2.10%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Macfarlane Group PLC will post 7.4677529 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

About Macfarlane Group

In other Macfarlane Group news, insider Aleen Gulvanessian bought 27,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 72 per share, for a total transaction of £19,965.60. Also, insider Laura Whyte sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 71, for a total value of £13,135. 2.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

(Get Free Report)

Macfarlane Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes protective packaging products to businesses in the United Kingdom and Europe. The company operates through Packaging Distribution and Manufacturing Operations segments. The Packaging Distribution segment distributes packaging materials in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Europe. The Manufacturing Operations segment designs, manufactures, and assembles timber, corrugated, and foam-based packaging materials in the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

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