Lightwave Logic (NASDAQ:LWLG) Trading Up 9.2% – What’s Next?

Lightwave Logic Inc. (NASDAQ:LWLG – Get Free Report) shares were up 9.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.44 and last traded at $7.39. Approximately 1,692,016 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 3,259,741 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.77.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Lightwave Logic in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Lightwave Logic presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Get Lightwave Logic alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Lightwave Logic

Lightwave Logic Trading Up 4.3%

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.28. The company has a market cap of $944.35 million, a PE ratio of -42.14 and a beta of 3.02.

Lightwave Logic (NASDAQ:LWLG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.16 million for the quarter. Lightwave Logic had a negative net margin of 8,571.31% and a negative return on equity of 60.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Laila Partridge sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.72, for a total transaction of $37,200.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 63,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $237,942.36. This represents a 13.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Siraj Nour El-Ahmadi sold 25,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.48, for a total transaction of $89,056.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 123,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,325.12. This trade represents a 17.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Lightwave Logic

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lightwave Logic by 50.1% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 9,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lightwave Logic during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lightwave Logic in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Lightwave Logic in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Lightwave Logic in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 27.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lightwave Logic Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lightwave Logic, Inc (NASDAQ: LWLG) is a U.S.-based photonics company focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary electro‐optic polymer materials and devices for high-speed optical communications. The company’s core technology platform centers on organic electro-optic polymers that offer low drive voltage, high modulation bandwidth and integration flexibility, enabling next-generation optical interconnects for data centers, telecommunications and emerging photonic computing architectures.

Lightwave Logic’s product pipeline includes modulators, waveguides and integrated photonic components designed to outperform traditional lithium-niobate and silicon-based solutions in terms of size, power consumption and ease of integration.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lightwave Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightwave Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.