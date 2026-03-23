Lexicon Pharmaceuticals’ (LXRX) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $6.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 269.23% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on LXRX. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from $2.10 to $2.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lexicon Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.15.

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Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 4.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:LXRX traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.63. The stock had a trading volume of 756,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,913,106. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.37. The company has a current ratio of 4.88, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $688.48 million, a PE ratio of -11.61 and a beta of 0.94. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.32 and a twelve month high of $1.83.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 million. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 101.08% and a negative return on equity of 41.94%. On average, research analysts predict that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Lexicon Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director Invus Global Management, Llc purchased 1,538,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.30 per share, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 1,538,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,000,000.60. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Raymond Debbane bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.47 per share, with a total value of $147,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,904,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,799,153.42. This trade represents a 5.54% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders bought 1,790,462 shares of company stock valued at $2,369,981. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 594,883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 73,480 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,821,733 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,545,000 after buying an additional 991,073 shares during the period. Ishara Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $1,012,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $309,000. Institutional investors own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of novel medicines through its proprietary genome biology platform. By leveraging large-scale gene knockout libraries, the company identifies potential therapeutic targets and advances them through preclinical and clinical development. Lexicon’s approach emphasizes the translation of genetic insights into targeted therapies for a range of human diseases.

The company’s most advanced product is telotristat ethyl (sold under the brand name XERMELO), an oral treatment approved for the management of carcinoid syndrome diarrhea in patients inadequately controlled by somatostatin analog therapy.

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