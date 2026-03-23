Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS) Receives $78.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $78.00.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KRUS. Loop Capital set a $70.00 price target on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a report on Monday, December 29th. Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. DA Davidson started coverage on Kura Sushi USA in a research note on Friday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Kura Sushi USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 10th.

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Kura Sushi USA Stock Down 5.3%

Shares of NASDAQ KRUS opened at $55.92 on Monday. Kura Sushi USA has a fifty-two week low of $40.03 and a fifty-two week high of $95.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.14. The stock has a market cap of $677.19 million, a P/E ratio of -169.45 and a beta of 1.67.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 7th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $73.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.98 million. Kura Sushi USA had a negative net margin of 1.37% and a negative return on equity of 0.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kura Sushi USA will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kura Sushi USA

In related news, insider Hajime Uba sold 9,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.93, for a total transaction of $720,110.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 6,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $439,476.18. This trade represents a 62.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kura Sushi USA

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 3,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Kura Sushi USA by 122.5% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 9,914 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Kura Sushi USA during the second quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Kura Sushi USA by 18.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Kura Sushi USA during the second quarter worth approximately $332,000. 65.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kura Sushi USA

(Get Free Report)

Kura Sushi USA, Inc operates Japanese‐style revolving sushi restaurants across the United States. The company’s concept centers on delivering a modern sushi dining experience by combining fresh ingredients with automated conveyer belt and plate‐return systems. Guests can choose from a broad menu that includes nigiri, sashimi, maki rolls, tempura, udon noodles and chef‐inspired seasonal dishes, all served directly from the conveyor belt or ordered on tabletop touchscreens.

Each restaurant integrates patented technology to ensure food quality and operational efficiency.

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