Joseph Jr. Pooler Sells 6,113 Shares of Institutional Financial Markets (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN) Stock

Institutional Financial Markets, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN – Get Free Report) EVP Joseph Jr. Pooler sold 6,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total value of $104,837.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 69,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,196,692.70. This represents a 8.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Institutional Financial Markets Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:COHN traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $14.94. 9,592 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,095. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.36. The firm has a market cap of $36.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.31. Institutional Financial Markets, Inc. has a one year low of $6.10 and a one year high of $32.60.

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Institutional Financial Markets (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $96.20 million for the quarter. Institutional Financial Markets had a return on equity of 43.35% and a net margin of 5.24%.

Institutional Financial Markets Announces Dividend

Institutional Financial Markets Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.7%. Institutional Financial Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.45%.

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Cohen & Co, Inc engages in fixed income markets. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets, Asset Management, and Principal Investing. The Capital Markets segment consists of fixed income sales, trading, matched book repo financing, and new issue placements in corporate and securitized products and advisory services, operating primarily through its subsidiaries. The Asset Management segment manages assets through investment vehicles, such as collateralized debt obligations, managed accounts, and investment funds.

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