Jefferies Financial Group Begins Coverage on Oxford Biomedica (LON:OXB)

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Oxford Biomedica (LON:OXB – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday,London Stock Exchange reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a GBX 827 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 36.47% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on OXB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Oxford Biomedica from GBX 735 to GBX 800 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 950 target price on shares of Oxford Biomedica in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 687.

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Oxford Biomedica Stock Down 1.5%

About Oxford Biomedica

Shares of OXB stock traded down GBX 9.23 on Monday, hitting GBX 606. The stock had a trading volume of 1,195,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 629,297. The firm has a market capitalization of £732.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.73 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 755.89 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 665.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 322.11, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.89. Oxford Biomedica has a 52-week low of GBX 232.50 and a 52-week high of GBX 952.

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Oxford Biomedica (LSE: OXB) is a quality and innovation-led cell and gene therapy CDMO with a mission to enable its clients to deliver life changing therapies to patients around the world.

One of the original pioneers in cell and gene therapy, the Company has more than 25 years of experience in viral vectors; the driving force behind the majority of gene therapies. The Company collaborates with some of the world’s most innovative pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, providing viral vector development and manufacturing expertise in lentivirus, adeno-associated virus (AAV) and adenoviral vectors.

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