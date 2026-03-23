JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD) Price Target Cut to GBX 460 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 490 to GBX 460 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,London Stock Exchange reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on JD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “no recommendation” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Shore Capital Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a report on Friday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 155 target price on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on shares of JD Sports Fashion from GBX 88 to GBX 87 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 94 price target on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 157.13.

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JD Sports Fashion Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of LON JD traded down GBX 0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 67.84. The company had a trading volume of 33,222,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,791. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.23, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 79.49 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 85.14. The stock has a market cap of £3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 678.40, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.65.

JD Sports Fashion announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, February 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback 0 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About JD Sports Fashion

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JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories, and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, sports goods, fishing gear, camping goods, boats, and bicycles, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear, and apparel. It offers its products under the JD, Size?, Footpatrol, Finish Line, Shoe Palace, DTLR, Livestock, Sprinter, Sport Zone, Sizeer, JD Gyms, Tessuti, Scotts, Go Outdoors, Blacks, Millets, Tiso, Ultimate Outdoors, Fishing Republic, and Naylors brands.

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