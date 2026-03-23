Japan Airlines (OTCMKTS:JAPSY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s Why

Japan Airlines Ltd (OTCMKTS:JAPSY – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 103,204 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 36% from the previous session’s volume of 76,076 shares.The stock last traded at $8.24 and had previously closed at $8.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Zacks Research cut shares of Japan Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

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Japan Airlines Trading Up 3.1%

The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.54. The firm has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 0.30.

Japan Airlines (OTCMKTS:JAPSY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter. Japan Airlines had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 10.93%. Analysts predict that Japan Airlines Ltd will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Japan Airlines

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Japan Airlines (OTCMKTS:JAPSY) is the flag carrier of Japan, providing both scheduled passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates a comprehensive network of domestic and international flights, connecting major cities across Asia, Europe, North America and Oceania. In addition to its core passenger services, Japan Airlines offers charter operations, cargo logistics and maintenance support through its technical services division.

The airline’s network is centered on its primary hubs at Tokyo’s Haneda and Narita airports.

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