Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF $JAAA Position Trimmed by Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC

Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 31.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,359,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 625,229 shares during the period. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF accounts for 8.4% of Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF were worth $68,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JAAA. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 34,685,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,761,337,000 after buying an additional 300,086 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Investment Management U.S. LLC grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Investment Management U.S. LLC now owns 25,923,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,316,387,000 after acquiring an additional 7,212,832 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 2,108.9% in the 3rd quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 21,780,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,989,000 after acquiring an additional 20,794,009 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 7,818,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,039,000 after acquiring an additional 255,398 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,352,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,336,000 after acquiring an additional 176,770 shares during the period.

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Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JAAA opened at $50.50 on Monday. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 1-year low of $49.65 and a 1-year high of $50.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.63.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Increases Dividend

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.1934 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18.

(Free Report)

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe. JAAA was launched on Oct 16, 2020 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

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