ITV (OTCMKTS:ITVPY) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Itv Plc. (OTCMKTS:ITVPY – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $10.70, but opened at $10.26. ITV shares last traded at $10.26, with a volume of 169 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets raised ITV from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ITV currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

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ITV Stock Performance

About ITV

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

(Get Free Report)

ITV plc is a United Kingdom–based broadcasting and media production company best known for its portfolio of free-to-air television channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4 and CITV. The company generates revenue primarily through advertising sales across its broadcast network and digital platforms. In addition to traditional linear broadcasting, ITV offers on-demand and catch-up services via its streaming portal, providing viewers access to drama, entertainment, reality and sports programming.

Through its production arm, ITV Studios, the company develops, produces and distributes original content for both its own channels and third-party broadcasters and streaming platforms.

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