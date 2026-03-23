iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG) Stock Price Down 4.8% – Time to Sell?

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG – Get Free Report) shares fell 4.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $30.09 and last traded at $30.1830. 216,588 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 1,184,587 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.72.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust Trading Down 5.0%

The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.21.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,283,000. Strategic Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Investment Management LLC now owns 947,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,766,000 after purchasing an additional 73,852 shares in the last quarter. Quent Long Short Global Small Cap Fund LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,222,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust by 71.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 780,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,917,000 after buying an additional 323,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 743,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,073,000 after buying an additional 66,815 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.67% of the company’s stock.

About iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (The Trust) is an investment trust that issues units of beneficial interest (shares) representing fractional undivided beneficial interests in its net assets. The Trust’s objective is to track the results of a fully collateralized investment in futures contracts on an index composed of a diversified group of commodities futures and to track the investment returns of the index before payment of the Trust’s expenses and liabilities. The Trust is a commodity pool.

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