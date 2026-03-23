iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF $AGG is Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc.’s Largest Position

Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,046,101 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,132 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up approximately 11.1% of Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $104,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AGG. Carr Financial Group Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp now owns 17,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 38,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,814,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 219.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Goodman Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $404,000. Finally, Somnio Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Somnio Financial Group LLC now owns 131,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,147,000 after acquiring an additional 4,803 shares during the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $98.66 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.25. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $96.15 and a fifty-two week high of $101.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $100.23 and a 200 day moving average of $100.28.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report).

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