IPSEN (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) Sees Strong Trading Volume – What’s Next?

IPSEN (OTCMKTS:IPSEY – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 5,170 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 79% from the previous session’s volume of 2,895 shares.The stock last traded at $43.23 and had previously closed at $44.63.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IPSEY has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group downgraded IPSEN from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. BNP Paribas Exane lowered shares of IPSEN to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of IPSEN in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

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IPSEN Price Performance

About IPSEN

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.88.

(Get Free Report)

Ipsen is a global biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France. Founded in 1929, the company focuses on specialty care areas including oncology, neuroscience and rare diseases. Ipsen develops, manufactures and commercializes innovative medicines that address critical unmet medical needs, offering a diverse portfolio of therapies for both adult and pediatric patient populations.

The company’s oncology franchise includes treatments for prostate, renal and hepatocellular carcinomas, with key products such as Cabometyx (cabozantinib) and Decapeptyl (triptorelin).

Further Reading

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