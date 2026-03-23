Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Life360 (LIF)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Life360 (NASDAQ: LIF):

3/19/2026 – Life360 was downgraded by DA Davidson from “buy” to “neutral”. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock, down from $70.00.

3/8/2026 – Life360 was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from “buy” to “hold”.

3/3/2026 – Life360 had its price target lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $115.00 to $94.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/3/2026 – Life360 had its price target lowered by UBS Group AG from $110.00 to $75.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/28/2026 – Life360 was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from “hold” to “buy”.

2/8/2026 – Life360 was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from “buy” to “hold”.

1/31/2026 – Life360 was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from “hold” to “buy”.

1/27/2026 – Life360 had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $92.00 to $76.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/27/2026 – Life360 had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Citigroup Inc..

Insider Buying and Selling at Life360

In other news, CEO Lauren Antonoff sold 17,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total transaction of $769,483.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 288,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,930,087.52. The trade was a 5.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles J. Prober sold 7,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.98, for a total value of $491,501.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 105,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,536,162.88. This represents a 6.99% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Life360 Inc alerts:

Life360, Inc (NASDAQ: LIF) operates a location-based safety and communication platform designed to help families stay connected and secure. Through its flagship mobile application, Life360 offers real-time location sharing, check-in alerts and geofencing tools that enable users to monitor the whereabouts of family members or other trusted circles. The company’s services extend to emergency response features, including SOS alerts, 24/7 roadside assistance and crash detection capabilities powered by machine-learning algorithms, all aimed at enhancing user safety on the road and at home.

The Life360 platform is offered under a freemium model, with a basic no-cost tier providing essential location sharing and alerts.

Further Reading

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