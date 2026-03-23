Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund (NYSEARCA:DBC – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 4.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $27.46 and last traded at $27.5560. Approximately 579,226 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 1,060,469 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.94.

Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.24.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL boosted its holdings in Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund by 555.6% in the third quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Jessup Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Caitlin John LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. 48.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund

Deutsche Bank is a leading global investment bank with a strong and profitable private clients franchise. A leader in Germany and Europe, the bank is continuously growing in North America, Asia and key emerging markets. Deutsche Bank offers unparalleled financial services in countries throughout the world. The bank competes to be the leading global provider of financial solutions for demanding clients creating exceptional value for its shareholders and people

Further Reading

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