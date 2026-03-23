Invesco BulletShares 2035 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCZ) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.08 Per Share

Invesco BulletShares 2035 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCZ – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, March 23rd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0768 per share on Friday, March 27th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 23rd. This is a 8.3% increase from Invesco BulletShares 2035 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07.
Invesco BulletShares 2035 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of BSCZ traded up $0.06 on Monday, reaching $20.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,847. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.85. Invesco BulletShares 2035 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $20.09 and a 12-month high of $21.16.
Invesco BulletShares 2035 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
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