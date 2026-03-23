Invesco BulletShares 2035 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCZ) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.08 Per Share

Invesco BulletShares 2035 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCZ – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, March 23rd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0768 per share on Friday, March 27th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 23rd. This is a 8.3% increase from Invesco BulletShares 2035 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07.

Invesco BulletShares 2035 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSCZ traded up $0.06 on Monday, reaching $20.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,847. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.85. Invesco BulletShares 2035 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $20.09 and a 12-month high of $21.16.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2035 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2035 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Invesco Exchange-Traded Self-Indexed Fund Trust – Invesco BulletShares 2035 Corporate Bond ETF is an exchange traded fund launched and managed by Invesco Capital Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of global region. The fund invests in U.S. dollar denominated investment grade corporate bonds that are rated at least BBB- by S&P Global Ratings or Fitch Ratings Inc or at least Baa3 by Moody’s Investors Service, Inc with the effective maturities in the year 2035. The fund seeks to track the performance of the Invesco BulletShares USD Corporate Bond 2035 Index, by using representative sampling technique.

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2035 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2035 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.