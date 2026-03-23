Invesco BulletShares 2033 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCX) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.08 Per Share

Invesco BulletShares 2033 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCX – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 23rd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0831 per share on Friday, March 27th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 23rd. This is a 0.5% increase from Invesco BulletShares 2033 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

Invesco BulletShares 2033 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSCX stock remained flat at $21.08 on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 201,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,293. Invesco BulletShares 2033 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $20.15 and a twelve month high of $21.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.46 and a 200 day moving average of $21.50.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2033 Corporate Bond ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ORG Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2033 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 10,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2033 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2033 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.8% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2033 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH now owns 60,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. Finally, Dover Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2033 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Dover Advisors LLC now owns 27,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period.

About Invesco BulletShares 2033 Corporate Bond ETF

The Invesco BulletShares 2033 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2033. BSCX was launched on Sep 20, 2023 and is issued by Invesco.

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