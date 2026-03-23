Invesco BulletShares 2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJV) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.14

Invesco BulletShares 2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJV – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 23rd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.1359 per share on Friday, March 27th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 23rd. This is a 2.9% increase from Invesco BulletShares 2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

Invesco BulletShares 2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:BSJV traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $26.01. 17,170 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,079. Invesco BulletShares 2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $24.74 and a 52 week high of $28.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.62.

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About Invesco BulletShares 2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

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The Invesco BulletShares 2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2031. BSJV was launched on Sep 20, 2023 and is issued by Invesco.

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