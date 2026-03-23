Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 23rd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0518 per share on Friday, March 27th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 23rd. This is a 3.6% increase from Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1%

BSMT stock traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $23.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,353. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.18. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $21.87 and a 1 year high of $23.41.

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About Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF

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Further Reading

The Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2029. BSMT was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

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