Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Posted by on Mar 23rd, 2026

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMTGet Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 23rd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0518 per share on Friday, March 27th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 23rd. This is a 3.6% increase from Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1%

BSMT stock traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $23.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,353. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.18. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $21.87 and a 1 year high of $23.41.

About Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2029. BSMT was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Dividend History for Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT)

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