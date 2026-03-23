Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 23rd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0727 per share on Friday, March 27th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 23rd. This is a 0.1% increase from Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:BSCS traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $20.38. 1,001,329 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 924,021. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $20.07 and a 52 week high of $20.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.59.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 2,281.5% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,872,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,853,000 after buying an additional 2,751,669 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,283,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995,326 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $19,955,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,291,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,795,000 after acquiring an additional 859,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $17,072,000.

About Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSCS was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

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