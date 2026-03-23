Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR) Price Target Raised to $22.00

Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target suggests a potential upside of 11.64% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on LUNR. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Machines from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. B. Riley Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Machines from $22.50 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.55.

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Intuitive Machines Price Performance

LUNR stock traded up $1.88 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $19.71. The company had a trading volume of 10,219,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,953,788. Intuitive Machines has a 1-year low of $6.14 and a 1-year high of $23.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.03. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.93 and a beta of 1.40.

Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $44.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.37 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Machines will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Machines

In other news, SVP Timothy Price Crain II sold 23,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.44, for a total transaction of $405,061.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 359,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,273,621.44. The trade was a 6.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter Mcgrath sold 25,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.44, for a total value of $445,435.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 425,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,425,952. This represents a 5.66% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,339,913 shares of company stock valued at $25,391,250. Company insiders own 39.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intuitive Machines

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Machines by 13.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,090,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,067,000 after purchasing an additional 717,256 shares during the period. Trustees of the University of Pennsylvania acquired a new stake in Intuitive Machines in the fourth quarter valued at $52,689,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Intuitive Machines by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,095,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,238,000 after purchasing an additional 557,517 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Intuitive Machines by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,735,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,399,000 after purchasing an additional 61,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Intuitive Machines by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,677,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,165,000 after buying an additional 415,359 shares during the period. 72.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuitive Machines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Intuitive Machines is a Houston, Texas–based aerospace company specializing in commercial lunar exploration and services. The firm develops end-to-end solutions for robotic missions to the Moon, providing spacecraft design, mission management, navigation, communications, and data services under NASA’s Commercial Lunar Payload Services (CLPS) program.

Founded in 2013 by aerospace engineers Steve Altemus, Tim Crain and Kris Kimel, Intuitive Machines has grown from a small startup into one of the leading private entities pursuing lunar surface deliveries.

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