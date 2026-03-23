Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 35,445 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF $SPYG

Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 250,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,445 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for about 3.3% of Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $26,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vantagepoint Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $469,042,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 12.8% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,853,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,988,000 after buying an additional 1,120,425 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 9,685.9% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 855,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,573,000 after buying an additional 847,034 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,982,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,764,000 after acquiring an additional 754,395 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3,540.8% in the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 708,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,092,000 after acquiring an additional 689,473 shares during the period.

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SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Down 1.9%

SPYG opened at $98.91 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $68.65 and a 52 week high of $109.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $104.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.26. The company has a market cap of $42.19 billion, a PE ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 1.11.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Growth Index measures the performance of the growth sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the S&P 500 Index includes all the United States common equities.

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