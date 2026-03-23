Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 2,468 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF $VO

Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 46.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,780 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,468 shares during the quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VO. Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. YANKCOM Partnership acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Tripletail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000.

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Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

VO opened at $285.14 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $298.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $294.04. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $223.65 and a fifty-two week high of $307.06. The company has a market cap of $89.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.04.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report).

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