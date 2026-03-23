Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1 Million Position in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF $FUMB

Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FUMB – Free Report) by 48.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,925 shares during the period. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF were worth $1,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 72,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after buying an additional 8,217 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 149,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,002,000 after buying an additional 6,429 shares during the last quarter. XML Financial LLC raised its position in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 507,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,194,000 after acquiring an additional 25,633 shares in the last quarter. Uniting Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $833,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,559,000.

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First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF Price Performance

FUMB stock opened at $20.10 on Monday. First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF has a 12 month low of $19.91 and a 12 month high of $20.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.10.

First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF Dividend Announcement

About First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 20th were paid a $0.046 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 20th.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (FUMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of US municipal debt with a targeted portfolio duration of less than one year. The fund seeks tax-exempt income and capital preservation. FUMB was launched on Nov 1, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

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