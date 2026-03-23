Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 158,852 Shares of Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF $HGER

Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:HGER – Free Report) by 35.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 602,939 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 158,852 shares during the quarter. Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF accounts for 1.8% of Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF were worth $14,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HGER. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC now owns 21,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. CGN Advisors LLC increased its position in Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF by 6.4% in the third quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 16,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 37,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank raised its stake in shares of Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF by 35.1% in the third quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 4,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF in the second quarter valued at $32,000.

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Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA HGER opened at $30.70 on Monday. Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF has a one year low of $22.07 and a one year high of $31.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.60.

About Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF

The Harbor All-Weather Inflation Focus ETF (HGER) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Quantix Inflation index. The fund tracks an index designed to provide broad exposure to inflation-sensitive commodities, selected and weighted based on fundamental and technical factors. The objective of the fund is to hedge inflation HGER was launched on Feb 9, 2022 and is managed by Harbor.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HGER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:HGER – Free Report).

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