Insider Buying: Safestore (LON:SAFE) Insider Purchases 6,166 Shares of Stock

Safestore Holdings Plc (LON:SAFE – Get Free Report) insider Simon Clinton purchased 6,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 613 per share, for a total transaction of £37,797.58.

Safestore Trading Down 0.7%

SAFE opened at GBX 636.66 on Monday. Safestore Holdings Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 525.50 and a 12 month high of GBX 849.50. The company has a market cap of £1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 773.04 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 725.52.

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Safestore (LON:SAFE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 15th. The company reported GBX 40.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Safestore had a net margin of 47.44% and a return on equity of 4.88%. Research analysts forecast that Safestore Holdings Plc will post 42.6926692 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Safestore

Safestore is the UK's largest self storage group with 190 stores on 31 October 2023, comprising 133 wholly owned stores in the UK (including 73 in London and the South East with the remainder in key metropolitan areas such as Manchester, Birmingham, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Liverpool, Sheffield, Leeds, Newcastle, and Bristol), 29 wholly owned stores in the Paris region, 11 stores in Spain, 11 stores in the Netherlands and 6 stores in Belgium. In addition, the Group operates 7 stores in Germany under a Joint Venture agreement with Carlyle.

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