Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $39.65 and last traded at $39.62, with a volume of 2643 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.42.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.89. The stock has a market cap of $898.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.43.

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Institutional Trading of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 51.5% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 829,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,921,000 after purchasing an additional 282,012 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 699.8% in the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 292,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,449,000 after acquiring an additional 256,062 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 1,817.2% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 162,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,056,000 after acquiring an additional 153,931 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April during the 4th quarter valued at $4,942,000. Finally, Signal Advisors Wealth LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April in the 4th quarter valued at $4,111,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (PAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

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