Independence Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF $SPYI

Independence Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF (BATS:SPYI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 102,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,399,000. NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF accounts for approximately 3.0% of Independence Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Howard Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $21,542,000. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF during the third quarter valued at $21,418,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF by 310.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 352,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,437,000 after buying an additional 266,635 shares during the period. Aventura Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $12,635,000. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp increased its holdings in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF by 204.1% in the third quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 352,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,454,000 after buying an additional 236,835 shares in the last quarter.

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NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF stock opened at $49.27 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.33. NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.60 and a fifty-two week high of $53.38. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 0.71.

NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF Profile

The Neos S&P 500(R) High Income ETF (SPYI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund aims for tax-efficient and high monthly income by actively investing in stocks and options on the S&P 500 Index. The fund employs a call spread approach that uses SPX index option futures contracts. SPYI was launched on Aug 30, 2022 and is managed by Neos.

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