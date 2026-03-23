Independence Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 5,407 iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF $IYR

Independence Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 5,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $508,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the third quarter worth $27,000. Arrowpoint Investment Partners Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth $39,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 68.9% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the third quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $104,000. 98.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYR opened at $93.45 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $98.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.44. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $81.53 and a one year high of $101.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 35.41 and a beta of 1.01.

About iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report).

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