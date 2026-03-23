Independence Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 20,056 iShares MSCI Japan ETF $EWJ

Independence Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 20,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,619,000. iShares MSCI Japan ETF accounts for 0.9% of Independence Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,102,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,093,667,000 after buying an additional 662,373 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 60.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,677,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $200,715,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010,345 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,261,058 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $94,540,000 after acquiring an additional 390,526 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,181,886 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $94,799,000 after acquiring an additional 144,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johns Hopkins University acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,761,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

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iShares MSCI Japan ETF Stock Down 3.4%

NYSEARCA:EWJ opened at $81.20 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $87.57 and its 200-day moving average is $83.89. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 12 month low of $59.84 and a 12 month high of $94.28. The firm has a market cap of $15.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 0.68.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Tokyo Stock Exchange. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

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