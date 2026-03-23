ImmunityBio’s (IBRX) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at D. Boral Capital

ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at D. Boral Capital in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $23.00 price target on the stock. D. Boral Capital’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 150.49% from the stock’s previous close.

IBRX has been the topic of several other research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of ImmunityBio in a report on Monday, December 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ImmunityBio in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of ImmunityBio from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of ImmunityBio from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 target price (up from $7.00) on shares of ImmunityBio in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.40.

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ImmunityBio Trading Up 8.4%

IBRX traded up $0.71 on Monday, hitting $9.18. 8,647,142 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,259,148. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.05. ImmunityBio has a twelve month low of $1.83 and a twelve month high of $12.43. The company has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.10 and a beta of -0.04.

ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $38.29 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that ImmunityBio will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Barry J. Simon sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $900,750.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 2,850,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,238,360.21. This trade represents a 2.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Christobel Selecky sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 501,967 shares of company stock worth $4,466,412. 69.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of ImmunityBio

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IBRX. Walser Wealth Management Company A Ltd Liability Co acquired a new stake in shares of ImmunityBio in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in ImmunityBio by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 182,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 23,353 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in ImmunityBio by 69.7% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 333,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 136,858 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ImmunityBio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ImmunityBio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.58% of the company’s stock.

About ImmunityBio

(Get Free Report)

ImmunityBio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in the development of novel immunotherapies for cancer and infectious diseases. The company’s research platform centers on harnessing the power of the human immune system—through engineered T cells, natural killer (NK) cells, cytokine superagonists and viral-vectored vaccines—to target and eliminate diseased cells across a range of indications.

Among its lead assets is Anktiva (formerly known as N-803), an interleukin-15 superagonist designed to stimulate NK and T cell activity.

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