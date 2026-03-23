Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX) & Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Critical Survey

Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX – Get Free Report) and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Immuneering and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

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Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Immuneering N/A -43.33% -39.75% Alnylam Pharmaceuticals 6.43% 69.02% 5.15%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

67.7% of Immuneering shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.0% of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 22.9% of Immuneering shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Immuneering 1 0 5 1 2.86 Alnylam Pharmaceuticals 0 6 20 1 2.81

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Immuneering and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Immuneering presently has a consensus price target of $16.50, suggesting a potential upside of 222.27%. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $468.84, suggesting a potential upside of 52.88%. Given Immuneering’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Immuneering is more favorable than Alnylam Pharmaceuticals.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Immuneering and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Immuneering N/A N/A -$56.03 million ($1.38) -3.71 Alnylam Pharmaceuticals $3.71 billion 10.95 $313.75 million $1.71 179.33

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Immuneering. Immuneering is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Immuneering has a beta of 0.46, meaning that its share price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.36, meaning that its share price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals beats Immuneering on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Immuneering

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Immuneering Corporation, a clinical-stage oncology company, engages in the development of medicines for broad populations of cancer patients. Its lead product candidates include IMM-1-104, a dual-MEK inhibitor currently under Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat patients with cancer, including pancreatic, melanoma, colorectal, and non-small cell lung cancer caused by mutations of RAS and/or RAF; and IMM-6-415 is in Investigational New Drug application to treat solid tumors. Immuneering Corporation was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

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Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1. In addition, the company develops patisiran for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis, or ATTR amyloidosis, with cardiomyopathy; cemdisiran to treat complement-mediated diseases; Belcesiran for the treatment of alpha-1 liver disease; Elebsiran to treat chronic HBV infection; Zilebesiran to treat hypertension; ALN-APP to treat Alzheimer's disease and cerebral amyloid angiopathy; and ALN-HSD to treat NASH. Further, it offers Fitusiran for the treatment of hemophilia, Inclisiran to treat hypercholesterolemia, lumasiran for the treatment of advanced PH1, and vutrisiran for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis, which is in phase 3 clinical trial. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has strategic collaborations with Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to discover, develop, and commercialize RNAi therapeutics for a range of diseases by addressing therapeutic targets expressed in the eye and CNS; and Roche to develop pharmaceutical products containing zilebesiran. It also has license and collaboration agreements with Novartis AG; Vir Biotechnology, Inc.; Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; and PeptiDream, Inc. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

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