IES (NASDAQ:IESC) Trading 8.6% Higher – What’s Next?

Shares of IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Free Report) traded up 8.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $477.44 and last traded at $474.4740. 44,323 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 204,867 shares. The stock had previously closed at $436.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital set a $458.00 price target on shares of IES in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of IES in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded IES from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $458.00.

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IES Trading Up 7.7%

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $464.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $420.42. The company has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a PE ratio of 28.24 and a beta of 1.68.

IES (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 30th. The technology company reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.94 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $870.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $876.00 million. IES had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 35.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Todd M. Cleveland sold 3,119 shares of IES stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.81, for a total value of $1,596,335.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 82,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,233,025.77. The trade was a 3.64% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell sold 5,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $529.50, for a total transaction of $2,672,916.00. Following the sale, the chairman directly owned 10,590,272 shares in the company, valued at $5,607,549,024. The trade was a 0.05% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,659 shares of company stock valued at $10,636,940. Company insiders own 56.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in shares of IES by 4.8% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 4,904 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in IES by 6.7% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 22,787 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in IES by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,985 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in IES by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 263,993 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,210,000 after acquiring an additional 12,026 shares during the period. Finally, Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey lifted its stake in IES by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 2,030 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

About IES

(Get Free Report)

IES Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: IESC) is a specialty contractor providing integrated electrical and mechanical construction services, engineering, and systems integration across North America. The company focuses on delivering end-to-end solutions for commercial, industrial and mission-critical facilities, combining design, build, commission and maintenance capabilities to serve a wide range of markets.

Through its subsidiaries, IES offers a comprehensive portfolio of services including electrical distribution and infrastructure, mechanical contracting, process piping, controls and automation, energy management, and ongoing service and maintenance.

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