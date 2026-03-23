I-Mab (NASDAQ:NBP) Rating Lowered to Hold at Wall Street Zen

I-Mab (NASDAQ:NBP – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings began coverage on I-Mab in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. They issued a “sell (d-)” rating for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of I-Mab in a research report on Monday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, I-Mab has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

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I-Mab Stock Performance

NBP stock opened at $2.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $295.14 million, a P/E ratio of -7.11 and a beta of 1.60. I-Mab has a 52 week low of $0.60 and a 52 week high of $6.79.

I-Mab (NASDAQ:NBP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 18th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On I-Mab

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in I-Mab stock. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in shares of I-Mab (NASDAQ:NBP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000. 38.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About I-Mab

(Get Free Report)

I-Mab is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of biologic therapies for oncology and immunology indications. The company concentrates on advancing antibody-based therapeutics and other protein biologics intended to modulate the immune system to treat cancer and autoimmune or inflammatory diseases. Its development activities span preclinical research through late-stage clinical trials, with an emphasis on creating targeted, differentiated molecules designed to address unmet medical needs.

Headquartered in China with global development activities, I-Mab operates research and development facilities and engages with clinical investigators and regulatory authorities across multiple geographies to support global clinical programs.

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