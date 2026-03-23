Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Trading 3.1% Higher – Here’s What Happened

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) shares shot up 3.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $334.72 and last traded at $330.7890. 5,662,148 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 31% from the average session volume of 4,309,375 shares. The stock had previously closed at $320.75.

Key Headlines Impacting Home Depot

Here are the key news stories impacting Home Depot this week:

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $370.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 1st. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $407.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Home Depot from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Home Depot from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $416.00.

Home Depot Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $371.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $373.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $329.47 billion, a PE ratio of 23.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.09.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $38.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.01 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 134.32% and a net margin of 8.60%.The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.13 EPS. Home Depot has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.230-14.799 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be paid a $2.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.30. This represents a $9.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 65.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 2,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.89, for a total transaction of $940,669.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 44,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,439,951.74. This represents a 5.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 2,872 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.52, for a total transaction of $1,000,949.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 13,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,599,069.92. This trade represents a 17.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HD. J. Derek Lewis & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $1,448,000. Purpose Unlimited Inc. acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $162,000. Stance Capital LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Stance Capital LLC now owns 3,836 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,763,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 934,312 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $321,497,000 after purchasing an additional 148,875 shares during the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Home Depot

(Get Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc (NYSE: HD) is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.

Home Depot’s core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.

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