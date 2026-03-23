Hino Motors (OTCMKTS:HINOY) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

Hino Motors Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HINOY – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $23.97, but opened at $25.7050. Hino Motors shares last traded at $25.7050, with a volume of 284 shares trading hands.

Hino Motors Trading Up 7.2%

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.84 and a beta of -0.26.

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Hino Motors (OTCMKTS:HINOY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.50). Hino Motors had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 4.99%.The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion.

Hino Motors Company Profile

Hino Motors, Ltd. is a Japan-based manufacturer specializing in the production of commercial vehicles and diesel engines. A member of the Toyota Group, Hino develops, assembles and sells medium- and heavy-duty trucks, buses and related components for customers in diverse transportation, logistics and municipal sectors. The company’s product lineup spans light trucks and vans up to large long-haul tractor-trailers, alongside a range of diesel powertrains designed for reliability and fuel efficiency.

Founded in 1942 as Diesel Motor Industry Co, Ltd., Hino Motors has evolved through decades of engineering innovation and strategic partnerships.

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