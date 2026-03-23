Head to Head Analysis: HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) versus Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA)

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Free Report) and HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

72.9% of Establishment Labs shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.6% of HealthEquity shares are held by institutional investors. 11.4% of Establishment Labs shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of HealthEquity shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

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Volatility & Risk

Establishment Labs has a beta of 0.91, suggesting that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HealthEquity has a beta of 0.26, suggesting that its share price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Establishment Labs 1 1 6 0 2.63 HealthEquity 1 2 11 1 2.80

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Establishment Labs and HealthEquity, as provided by MarketBeat.

Establishment Labs presently has a consensus target price of $86.86, suggesting a potential upside of 38.64%. HealthEquity has a consensus target price of $110.36, suggesting a potential upside of 36.32%. Given Establishment Labs’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Establishment Labs is more favorable than HealthEquity.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Establishment Labs and HealthEquity”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Establishment Labs $211.08 million 8.70 -$51.06 million ($1.74) -36.01 HealthEquity $1.31 billion 5.21 $215.20 million $2.46 32.91

HealthEquity has higher revenue and earnings than Establishment Labs. Establishment Labs is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than HealthEquity, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Establishment Labs and HealthEquity’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Establishment Labs -24.19% -201.79% -15.03% HealthEquity 16.39% 13.86% 8.67%

Summary

HealthEquity beats Establishment Labs on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Establishment Labs

(Get Free Report)

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc., a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under the Motiva Implants brand. It also provides Motiva Ergonomix and Motiva Ergonomix2 gravity sensitive round soft silicone-gel-filled breast implants; and Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, a breast tissue expander. The company sells its products to physicians, hospitals, and clinics through distributors and direct sales force in Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Alajuela, Costa Rica.

About HealthEquity

(Get Free Report)

HealthEquity, Inc. provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts. It also provides investment platform; and online-only automated investment advisory services through Advisor, a Web-based tool. In addition, the company offers flexible spending accounts; health reimbursement arrangements; and Consolidated Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act continuation services, as well as administers pre-tax commuter benefit programs. It serves clients through a direct sales force; benefits brokers and advisors; and a network of health plans, benefits administrators, benefits brokers and consultants, and retirement plan record-keepers. HealthEquity, Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is based in Draper, Utah.

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