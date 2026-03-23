HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB)

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by HC Wainwright in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $20.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target suggests a potential upside of 184.50% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on SLDB. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Solid Biosciences in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Solid Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Solid Biosciences in a research report on Friday. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Solid Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Solid Biosciences in a report on Friday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Solid Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

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Solid Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SLDB opened at $7.03 on Monday. Solid Biosciences has a 1 year low of $2.41 and a 1 year high of $8.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $547.71 million, a P/E ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 2.64.

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.01. Analysts predict that Solid Biosciences will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Solid Biosciences

In related news, insider Jessie Hanrahan sold 26,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.44, for a total transaction of $170,885.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 82,675 shares in the company, valued at $532,427. This represents a 24.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alexander Cumbo sold 80,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.44, for a total transaction of $516,861.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 270,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,744,795.64. This represents a 22.85% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 597,672 shares of company stock worth $3,816,546. 13.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Solid Biosciences by 208.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 4,063 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Solid Biosciences by 205.5% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 4,534 shares during the period. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Solid Biosciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Solid Biosciences by 142.0% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 5,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey lifted its position in Solid Biosciences by 233.8% in the second quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 15,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 10,585 shares during the period. 81.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Solid Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

Solid Biosciences Inc is a clinical‐stage biotechnology company focused on the development of therapies for Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), a rare genetic disorder characterized by progressive muscle degeneration. The company’s primary approach centers on gene replacement and gene editing technologies designed to restore functional dystrophin protein in patients lacking this critical muscle‐stabilizing protein.

Solid’s lead investigational therapy, SGT‐001, is a micro‐dystrophin gene therapy candidate engineered to deliver a shortened but functional form of the dystrophin gene using an adeno‐associated virus (AAV) vector.

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