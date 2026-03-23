HC Wainwright Cuts Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) Price Target to $27.00

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at HC Wainwright from $50.00 to $27.00 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 290.17% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Adicet Bio in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Adicet Bio and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Adicet Bio from $128.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Adicet Bio presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.25.

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Adicet Bio Stock Down 2.1%

Shares of NASDAQ ACET opened at $6.92 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.89. The company has a market cap of $66.43 million, a PE ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.56. Adicet Bio has a twelve month low of $6.41 and a twelve month high of $17.44.

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($2.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.23) by $0.29. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Adicet Bio will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Adicet Bio

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACET. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Adicet Bio by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,816,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,882,000 after buying an additional 63,691 shares in the last quarter. Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Adicet Bio by 37.4% in the second quarter. Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 313,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 85,307 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adicet Bio in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Adicet Bio by 66.6% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 854,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 341,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Adicet Bio during the third quarter worth about $65,000. 83.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Adicet Bio

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Adicet Bio, Inc (NASDAQ: ACET) is a clinical‐stage biotechnology company specializing in the development of off‐the‐shelf, allogeneic gamma delta (γδ) T cell therapies for oncology and autoimmune disorders. The company’s proprietary platform enables the genetic engineering of γδ T cells with chimeric antigen receptors (CARs) and other molecular modifications to enhance tumor targeting, expansion, and persistence. By leveraging the innate tumor-recognition properties of γδ T cells, Adicet seeks to overcome the manufacturing and safety challenges associated with autologous cell therapies.

Adicet’s lead product candidate, ADI-001, is a CAR‐engineered allogeneic γδ T cell therapy directed against CD20 for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies.

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